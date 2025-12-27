Haaland Shines Again as Manchester City Defeats West Ham 3-0

Manchester, England – Erling Haaland led Manchester City to a decisive 3-0 victory over West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium on December 20, 2025. This match marked Haaland’s impressive contribution, scoring two goals and assisting a third.

The 25-year-old striker opened the scoring just five minutes into the match, showcasing his goal-scoring prowess. After Phil Foden pulled the ball back for Haaland, the striker’s initial shot was blocked, but he quickly capitalized on the rebound, firing past West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola with his left foot.

Haaland’s performance not only emphasized his ability to finish under pressure but also highlighted his sharp awareness on the field. He assisted Tijjani Reijnders for City’s second goal, allowing the Dutchman to find the net after a scramble in the box.

Despite a late charge from West Ham in the second half, where they created some opportunities, City’s defense remained resolute. Haaland put the final nail in the Hammers’ coffin in the 69th minute, firing home after a defensive mix-up from West Ham.

With this brace, Haaland reached 104 Premier League goals, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo‘s former record of 103 goals for Manchester United. Haaland accomplished this feat in just 114 matches, exhibiting a remarkable scoring average of 0.91 goals per game.

As of now, Haaland leads the Premier League goal tally with 19 goals in 17 matches, firmly positioning himself in contention for the Golden Boot. His impressive form has set the stage for a possible record-breaking season as he targets surpassing his own record of 36 goals from the previous season.

Manchester City continues to build momentum, temporarily ascending to the top of the Premier League table with 37 points. Meanwhile, West Ham’s disappointing loss keeps them in the relegation zone, extending their winless streak to six matches.

As the season unfolds, Haaland’s performance remains crucial for City’s aspirations, and his ability to convert cutback opportunities showcases his adaptability and intelligence on the pitch. With Guardiola as coach, the team will undoubtedly continue to create chances, enabling Haaland to exploit his scoring abilities.