NFL Unveils Thrilling Christmas Day Games for Fans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — NFL fans are in for a treat this Christmas Day with a triple-header of games set to unfold on December 25, 2025. The festive football action kicks off at 1 p.m. ET with an NFC East showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland.

Both teams come into the matchup with disappointing records—Dallas at 6-8-1 and Washington at 4-11. Although neither team has playoff hopes, the rivalry promises an exciting atmosphere as fans from both sides come together to celebrate the holiday.

At 4:30 p.m. ET, the action shifts to Minneapolis for another crucial matchup. The Detroit Lions, holding a record of 8-7, will face the Minnesota Vikings, who are at 7-8. For the Lions, victory is essential if they want to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. The game will be hosted at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Finally, the day will conclude with a primetime clash in the AFC West at 8:15 p.m. ET, featuring a visit from the Denver Broncos to the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs, sporting a record of 12-3, will be looking to rebound after suffering their first loss since September. Meanwhile, the struggling Broncos hold a record of 6-9 but will aim to provide a strong performance.

All three matchups will be streamed exclusively on various online platforms. The Cowboys-Commanders game will be available on Netflix, as will the Lions-Vikings matchup. The Broncos-Chiefs game can be streamed via Amazon’s Prime Video service.

Fan excitement is palpable as the NFL serves up a unique Christmas experience, blending the joy of the holiday with thrilling sports action. Many consider this a perfect pairing of Christmas cheer and competitive football.