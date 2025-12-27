Warriors Eyeing Trade for Nets Forward Michael Porter Jr.

San Francisco, CA — The Golden State Warriors are considering trading for Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. as they look to improve their performance ahead of the trade deadline on February 5, 2026. With a current record of 15-15, the Warriors are seeking significant upgrades to compete in the Western Conference.

Marc Delucchi, an analyst, emphasizes that Porter, a 27-year-old forward, should be a top target for general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. Porter has established himself as an elite shooter, with a 40.0% three-point shooting rate this season. His ability to shoot from long range is a vital asset for a Warriors team that has struggled with shooting since Klay Thompson‘s departure.

Another reason for pursuing Porter is to lighten the load on Draymond Green. The addition of Porter could allow Green to take on a lesser role off the bench, similar to Andre Iguodala in his later years with the team. A potential starting lineup featuring Porter alongside Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler could create numerous offensive opportunities.

Porter is not only a shooter; he has also become a secondary scoring threat. He has averaged 25.6 points per game, showcasing his ability to create his own shots after taking possession. The Warriors can greatly benefit from his scoring ability and rebounding skills, especially since they rank low in rebounding statistics.

Despite the benefits he brings, Porter’s contract situation may limit trade negotiations. He has a lengthy five-year, $179.2 million deal that may deter some teams from pursuing him aggressively. However, the Warriors have the assets to make a competitive offer without sacrificing their future.

As the trade deadline approaches, the Warriors appear poised to make a move that could define their season. While the speculation around Porter continues, it remains to be seen whether they will act quickly to add the talented forward to their roster.