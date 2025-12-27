Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz Turn Heads with Chic Looks in Rome

ROME, Italy — Pop star Harry Styles and actress Zoë Kravitz were spotted enjoying a stylish day in the Italian capital over the weekend, showcasing their undeniable fashion synergy.

The couple walked hand-in-hand through the cobblestone streets of Rome, both dressed in cozy outerwear that turned heads. Styles wore a gray wool Lemaire bathrobe coat paired with cream-colored oversized sunglasses and gray pants. Kravitz opted for a fur-shawl coat, reminiscent of classic film character Penny Lane, along with oval-shaped eyewear and dangly pearl earrings.

The couple’s fashionable appearance caught the attention of onlookers, especially when they were joined by Alessandro Michele, the creative director of Valentino. Michele donned a colorful layered outfit, complete with a striped shirt, plaid coat, and lilac scarf, adding to the trio’s impressive style.

Styles, who has undergone a notable shift in his fashion choices, has collaborated closely with Michele in the past, especially during his renowned Gucci era. Their shared fashion vision was apparent during their stroll, blending contemporary and vintage styles seamlessly.

Recent developments in their relationship have sparked engagement rumors, especially when Kravitz was seen wearing a significant ring on her left hand during a different outing in Rome. Both stars have remained private regarding their relationship status, despite frequent public appearances together since August.

As they continue to explore the city, their coordinated ensembles solidify their place as one of Hollywood’s chicest couples, showcasing a blend of high fashion and effortless style. Their time in Rome has only added to the growing speculation about their relationship and future together.