Cubs Sign Right-Hander Hunter Harvey After Injury-Plagued Season

CHICAGO, Ill. — The Chicago Cubs have signed right-hander Hunter Harvey to a contract, pending a physical, according to reports from Will Sammon of The Athletic. Harvey, who turned 31 this year, had a challenging 2025 season, limited to just 12 appearances with the Kansas City Royals due to shoulder and adductor injuries.

During his short stint in 2025, Harvey managed to strike out 11 batters while walking only one, maintaining an impressive 0.00 ERA over 10.2 innings pitched. This success raised hopes that he could play a key role in the bullpen for the Cubs. However, the Cubs signed him with cautious optimism as his injury history raises questions about his durability.

Harvey’s career statistics show a 3.11 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP, indicating a strong history despite his recent setbacks. His experience as a late-inning reliever may find him in high-leverage situations, although he is not expected to challenge Daniel Palencia for save opportunities.

In 2025, his performance against the Minnesota Twins was noteworthy, allowing no runs and only two hits in a critical late-game situation. The Royals won that game, largely thanks to Harvey’s efforts, showcasing his potential when healthy.

Harvey’s previous seasons with the Washington Nationals saw him post solid numbers, including a 2.70 ERA over 100 innings pitched across 95 games. Despite the inquiries about his health, his upside as a strategic bullpen piece for the Cubs can’t be overlooked.

As fans await the official announcement, the Cubs’ hopes hinge on Harvey’s ability to stay healthy moving forward, which could prove to be a rewarding gamble for the team.