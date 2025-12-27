Sports
Top Premier League Players Suffer Huge Market Value Losses in 2025
London, England – As 2025 comes to a close, prominent Premier League players have faced significant declines in market value over the past year, according to Transfermarkt. The latest report highlights the most significant losers, shedding light on the challenges facing top stars.
Leading the list is a Manchester City player, who has seen his market value plummet from €140 million to €80 million—a decrease of €60 million. Despite his recent resurgence on the pitch, the 25-year-old has struggled for consistency throughout the year.
Second on the list is another Manchester City midfielder. After earning the 2024 Ballon d’Or, he began the year valued at €130 million but has dropped to €75 million due to age and injury setbacks, resulting in a €55 million loss.
The captain of Arsenal has faced his own issues with injuries and performance, losing €35 million in market value. Meanwhile, another Manchester City veteran has seen a €33 million dip, while Liverpool‘s high-profile signing rounds out the top five with a €30 million decrease, although he remains valued at €110 million.
Other notable players include Tottenham forwards, each suffering €30 million losses. The complete roster of the top 20 biggest market value losers of 2025 is accessible in the gallery provided by Transfermarkt.
