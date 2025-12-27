Sports
Chargers Look for Revenge Against Texans in Must-Win Matchup
INGLEWOOD, California — The Los Angeles Chargers (11-4) aim for revenge today as they take on the Houston Texans (10-5) at SoFi Stadium, a rematch of last January’s wild card loss. Both teams enter with strong defenses, with the Texans allowing the fewest points per game at 16.6 this season.
Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. PST on December 27, 2025. The Chargers have already secured a playoff spot, but a victory today would bolster their confidence and improve their record from last year, which adds significant motivation for the players.
The Chargers are riding a four-game winning streak, while the Texans boast an impressive seven-game run. “We know what’s at stake today, and we’re ready to give it our all,” said Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert during an earlier press conference.
For fans wanting to catch the action live, the game is available on NFL Network, with coverage led by Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, Jamie Erdahl, and Megan Olivi. Fans can also listen to the Chargers’ radio broadcast on KFI AM-640, featuring Matt ‘Money’ Smith and analyst Daniel Jeremiah.
As both teams vie for supremacy, today’s game promises to deliver an exciting clash. With postseason implications on the line, both squads are determined to come out on top in this pivotal matchup.
