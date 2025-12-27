New York City Experiences Major Winter Storm with Significant Snowfall

NEW YORK — A powerful winter storm, the most significant to hit the Tri-State area in nearly four years, concluded on Saturday. Central Park recorded 4.3 inches of snow, well within the predicted range of 4 to 8 inches.

The storm dropped heavier snowfall to the north and east of New York City, although icy conditions hindered accumulation in some areas. Meteorologist Jeff Smith described the storm as an ‘Alberta Clipper on steroids,’ highlighting the rapid snowfall.

New Fairfield, Connecticut, reported the highest total in the region with 9.1 inches of snow, while other Connecticut areas like Fairfield and Bridgeport saw 7 inches and 7.1 inches, respectively. Parts of Long Island also experienced significant snowfall, with Babylon measuring 7.5 inches and Orient recording 7 inches.

Though totals were lower in New Jersey, areas such as Harrison recorded 4 inches, while Springfield had 3 inches and Newark only measured 2.5 inches. Sleet and freezing rain affected regions south and west of the city, further reducing expected snowfall.

As conditions improve, the focus shifts to ensuring safe travel. Slippery roads pose a threat as temperatures are forecasted to remain below freezing into Sunday morning. Mayor Eric Adams advised New Yorkers to stay cozy at home during the snowfall.

Over 2,700 sanitation workers, working 12-hour shifts, are engaged in snow removal efforts in the city, according to Javier Lojan from the NYC Department of Sanitation. Lojan urged the public to exercise caution, as even cleared streets can be slick.

Weather predictions indicate a return of icy conditions on Sunday evening with a chance of freezing rain in northern areas.