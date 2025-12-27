Tank Dell Carted Off With Severe Injury During Texans-Chiefs Game

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – December 21, 2024 – Texans wide receiver Tank Dell was carted off the field after suffering a severe left knee injury during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The incident occurred in the third quarter after he caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from quarterback C.J. Stroud.

As Dell crossed the back of the end zone, he made a remarkable catch before colliding with teammate Jared Wayne upon landing. Medical staff tended to Dell for several minutes as he lay on the field before placing him on a stretcher and loading him into a covered medical cart to be taken to the locker room. He was subsequently ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Stroud appeared visibly shaken while watching Dell being taken off the field. Dell was seen holding his hands to his facemask while being driven out, prompting teammates to console the quarterback when he returned to the sidelines.

At the time of the injury, Dell had recorded six receptions for 98 yards and the touchdown. Sadly, he was the second Texan to be carted off in a game riddled with injuries. Free safety Jimmie Ward had also been carted away after injuring his foot late in the first half.

In addition to Dell and Ward, the Texans’ offensive line faced additional struggles as starting guard Shaq Mason exited due to a knee injury early in the game, and backup lineman Blake Fisher had to leave the field later with an undisclosed injury. Notably, Juice Scruggs was already inactive due to a foot injury.

The Chiefs also dealt with injury setbacks, losing backup linebacker Jack Cochrane to an ankle injury in the first quarter and tight end Noah Gray later in the game. Wide receiver Xavier Worthy briefly exited with an ankle issue but returned shortly after.