Denzel Perryman Suspended for Two Games by NFL

LOS ANGELES, California – Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman will miss the final two games of the regular season after the NFL upheld his suspension for repeated violations of player safety rules, the league announced Tuesday.

The suspension stems from Perryman’s actions during Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, where he was flagged for unnecessary roughness after delivering a helmet-to-helmet hit on Cowboys receiver Ryan Flournoy who was on the ground after making a catch.

Hearing officer Jordy Nelson confirmed the two-game suspension following an appeal from Perryman. The NFL stated that such actions violate rules designed to protect players’ health and safety. Perryman is eligible to return on January 5, following the Chargers’ season finale against the Denver Broncos.

In the incident, Flournoy was penalized for the tackle and was forced to leave the game due to a knee injury. He had two catches for 18 yards and a touchdown. Coach Jim Harbaugh expressed hope for the appeal, suggesting that Perryman was attempting to avoid illegal contact.

Perryman is a repeat offender, having been suspended for three games in 2023 while with the Houston Texans for similar violations, which was later reduced to two games upon appeal. He has also faced fines for illegal helmet use in previous seasons.

The Chargers will play their next game against the Houston Texans on Saturday and then face the Denver Broncos in Week 18. They have already clinched a playoff spot but aim to secure the AFC West title with wins in these final games.

Perryman, who has been pivotal in the team’s defense, has recorded 47 tackles this season, ranking him among the top on the team. Backup linebackers will need to step up in his absence as the team prepares for the postseason.