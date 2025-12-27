Nuggets Face Magic With Key Players Injured

ORLANDO, Florida – The Denver Nuggets are set to take on the Orlando Magic on December 27, 2025, at the Kia Center, with a tip-off time scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Both teams are dealing with significant injuries as they prepare for this matchup.

The Nuggets (22-8) will be missing Christian Braun, Aaron Gordon, Cameron Johnson, and Tamar Bates due to various injuries. Similarly, the Magic (17-14) list Franz Wagner, Goga Bitadze, Moritz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs as day-to-day.

Nuggets’ star Nikola Jokić is currently a frontrunner for the NBA MVP award. He leads the Nuggets with impressive averages of 29.8 points, 12.1 rebounds, and 11.0 assists per game. In their last outing, Denver defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 142-138 in overtime, with Jokić scoring a phenomenal 56 points.

Opponents struggle to defend against the Nuggets, who rank first in league scoring at 125.8 points per game. Denver has won eight of its last ten games, showcasing strong offensive performance but ranking 17th defensively.

On the other hand, the Orlando Magic are trying to recover from a tough loss against the Charlotte Hornets, where they failed to cover a 3-point spread. With the potential absence of key players like Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs, the Magic face an uphill battle to maintain their position in the Eastern Conference.

The Magic have averaged 116.8 points per game this season, which ranks them 15th in the NBA. Despite the strong season from rookie Paolo Banchero, who averages 20.1 points per game, inconsistencies have plagued the team, affecting their overall performance.

As the Nuggets prepare for this away game, they hold a 1-0 season series lead against the Magic, winning their previous encounter 126-115. Recent betting odds favor the Nuggets by 4.5 points, a reflection of their strong records and offensive depth.

With both teams battling injuries, fans can expect a competitive game. The Nuggets’ offensive power led by Jokić may be too much for the Magic to handle. With both teams showing fluctuations in form, tonight’s matchup promises action and excitement as they vie for a win.