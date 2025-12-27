UConn Huskies Hire Nunzio Campanile as New Offensive Coordinator

STORRS, Conn. — The UConn Huskies have named Nunzio Campanile as their new offensive coordinator, filling a key position on head coach Jason Candle‘s staff ahead of the 2026 season.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported the hiring, marking a significant step for UConn as they aim for a prosperous campaign under Candle’s leadership. Campanile, who served as the offensive associate head coach and quarterbacks coach at Syracuse, brings a wealth of experience, having had success with the team’s players.

During his time with the Orange, Campanile worked closely with quarterback Kyle McCord, who set multiple Syracuse single-season records in 2024. McCord completed 391 of 592 passes for 4,779 yards and 34 touchdowns, earning national recognition for his performance.

However, Campanile faced challenges in the recent season when quarterback Steve Angeli suffered a season-ending injury early on. The Orange finished with a disappointing 3-9 record, facing instability at the quarterback position.

Before his tenure at Syracuse, Campanile was involved with Rutgers for five seasons, where he held various roles including interim head coach and offensive coordinator. Under his guidance, Rutgers competed successfully, demonstrating his ability to elevate a team’s performance.

A native of Fair Lawn, New Jersey, Campanile has deep roots in high school coaching, leading Bergen Catholic to a state championship in 2017. He also earned accolades as an offensive coordinator at Don Bosco Prep, winning six state titles between 2000 and 2009.

As UConn prepares for a record-breaking 10-win season in the upcoming Wasabi Fenway Bowl, Campanile’s hiring is seen as a pivotal move to improve the team’s offensive capabilities. With key returning players, including running back Cam Edwards and receiver Skyler Bell, the Huskies look to capitalize on their strengths in the postseason.

UConn’s management believes Campanile’s expertise will be crucial in leading the offense into a new era while fostering talent development among the players.