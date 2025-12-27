BYU Students Question Football Coach’s $9 Million Salary Amid Concerns

PROVO, Utah — Brigham Young University students are raising concerns over the reported $9 million salary of head football coach Kalani Sitake, highlighting potential priorities within the university.

Elias Johnson, a senior at BYU, wrote an opinion piece published in the Salt Lake Tribune where he expressed his discomfort with the financial emphasis on athletics. Johnson argued the funds tied to Sitake’s contract could instead support important initiatives like clean drinking water and providing student scholarships.

Since the introduction of name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals, BYU has made significant financial investments to attract top talent, underscoring its commitment to competing in college sports. Johnson questioned whether such an approach aligns with the university’s mission of fostering spirituality, intellect, and ethical values.

“It can feel to the rest of campus like our academic focus lags behind,” Johnson wrote, noting the disparity between sports salaries and earnings of faculty and students. He called into question the university’s emphasis on athletics at the expense of other crucial areas.

Despite Johnson’s criticism, many BYU supporters argue that retaining Sitake is a strategic move for the program’s future, especially as it transitions to a more competitive conference. With a strong record, Sitake has been credited with building a winning culture at BYU.

“Locking him down long-term is the exact move a program makes when it wants to stay relevant in today’s era of college athletics,” a sports analyst commented, emphasizing that serious programs invest in their coaches.

As the debate continues over financial allocations within BYU, the university community is left to consider the implications of its investment in athletics against its broader mission.