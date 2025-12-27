Tech
Ubisoft Faces Major Crisis as Rainbow Six Siege Servers Breached
Montpellier, France – Ubisoft‘s popular game Rainbow Six Siege is experiencing a significant crisis following a suspected hacking incident. Players reported accessing their accounts to find billions of in-game credits, rare cosmetics, and sudden bans on December 27, 2025. The situation has escalated to widespread service outages across all platforms.
Many players noticed abnormal account alterations, including excessive R6 Credits and exclusive items like developer skins and unique Alpha Packs. The official service status page for the game has revealed critical issues across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, with core services offline.
After the initial reports, Ubisoft acknowledged the issue but described it simply as a server incident. Their official account tweeted, “We’re aware of an incident currently affecting Rainbow Six Siege. Our teams are working on a resolution. We will share further updates once available.” This response has drawn backlash from the community, who feel the severity of the situation is being downplayed.
Players have raised concerns about why the game remained online for hours while accounts were being altered. Social media posts highlighted the overwhelming influx of credits and skins, with one player stating, “Why is nobody talking about what is happening on Siege right now?” Others have reported that the in-game ban notifications appeared distorted, further increasing anxiety among players.
Popular streamer KingGeorge warned his followers, advising against logging in or spending any credits due to the potential for bans and rollbacks once Ubisoft resumes normal operations. Players are now fearful that innocent users who spent ill-gotten gains may face penalties when systems are restored.
As Ubisoft investigates the breach and communication continues to falter, players are urged to stay offline. The rapidly evolving situation has left the community demanding transparency on the matter. With the game’s core services affected, the resolution remains uncertain as Ubisoft works to regain control and mitigate lasting impacts.
Industry watchers will be looking closely as Ubisoft provides updates about the recovery process and the investigation into the incident.
