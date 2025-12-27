BYU and Georgia Tech Clash in Pop-Tarts Bowl Showdown

ORLANDO, Fla. — The 2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl features a matchup between No. 12 BYU and No. 22 Georgia Tech on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET at Camping World Stadium. This game marks the first non-College Football Playoff ranked matchup of the bowl season, as both teams seek to end their seasons on a high note.

BYU enters the game with an 11-2 record, having lost twice to Texas Tech, including a 34-7 defeat in the Big 12 Title Game in their last outing. Georgia Tech, at 9-3, has faced challenges too, coming off back-to-back losses, including a tight 16-9 game against Georgia.

The Cougars hold a historical edge in the series, leading 3-1. However, BYU will not have star running back LJ Martin, who is sidelined due to a shoulder injury. DraftKings lists BYU as 3.5-point favorites, with an over/under set at 55.5 total points.

Both teams have goals riding on this game. BYU is aiming for its first 12-win season since 2001 and its second consecutive winning season after notching 11 wins for the first time since 2006-2007. Coach Kalani Sitake‘s squad hopes to land its highest AP poll finish since 1996.

On the other hand, Georgia Tech seeks to achieve a double-digit win total for the first time since 2014 and aims for a strong finish under head coach Brent Key. Quarterback Haynes King, a dual-threat player, hopes to leave a lasting impression as he prepares for the next level.

In terms of performance, BYU’s Bear Bachmeier has stepped up as a true freshman, ranking fifth in the Big 12 in passing yards. He will rely on veteran receivers like Chase Roberts and Carsen Ryan to ensure a potent aerial attack, despite missing key running backs.

Georgia Tech’s defense has struggled, ranking 83rd against the pass, while BYU’s defense is adept at adjusting to mobile quarterbacks. The Cougars have historically done well against players like King.

As the game kicks off, both teams will be eager to showcase their skills, with BYU looking to capitalize on its strong season and Georgia Tech seeking redemption after a rocky finish.

The matchup promises intrigue as the teams look to conclude their seasons on a positive note.