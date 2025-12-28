Khloé Kardashian Welcomes New Puppy for Christmas Celebration

Calabasas, CA — Khloé Kardashian shared heartwarming news on Christmas Day, announcing the arrival of a new puppy in her family. She posted photos on Instagram of the puppy, named Peppermint, wearing a festive red bow.

Kardashian, 41, revealed that the puppy was a special gift for her two children, True, 7, and Tatum, 3. Just days before, on December 15, she had shared a handwritten letter from her kids to Santa, which requested a “real puppy,” specifically a black Labrador. The note concluded with, “Santa make sure it is real,” signed by “True and Tay Tay.”

The reality star expressed her joy in her Instagram Stories, saying, “I am going to cry she’s the best in the world,” while tagging Big Creek Labradors, the Indiana-based breeder from whom she got Peppermint. She also struggled with emotions, posting, “I am not ok right now. This may be my gift because I could cry @bigcreeklabradors she is the sweetest soul ever!!!!!”

This Christmas was especially poignant for Kardashian, as she previously lost her beloved black Lab, Gabbana, in 2018. She has often expressed how deeply Gabbana impacted her life. In a tribute after Gabbana’s passing, Kardashian wrote about the significant role the dog played in her life.

On top of welcoming a new puppy, Kardashian is also navigating life as a mom of two with her recent addition of another cat, Baby Kitty. Last year, True received another pet for her sixth birthday, expanding their animal family at home. In her post, Kardashian said, “Never in a million years did I think I would have one cat let alone two. But here we are and I love them. I love how much my kids love them as well. But this is my maximum for cats. Two is enough.”

With Peppermint joining the family, Kardashian looks forward to making new memories during the holiday season with her children and furry friends.