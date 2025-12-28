Chris Martin Returns to Texas Rangers on One-Year Deal

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have signed veteran right-hander Chris Martin to a one-year contract valued at $4 million. The announcement came Friday, detailing that Martin will earn a $2 million salary for the 2026 season along with a $2 million signing bonus spread over two years.

Martin, who just turned 39, will also have the opportunity to earn up to $1 million in performance bonuses based on his innings pitched. He will receive $200,000 bonuses for reaching milestones of 35, 40, 45, 50, and 55 innings. This marks a notable comeback for the Arlington native, who faced significant health challenges last season.

In 2025, Martin appeared in 49 games for the Rangers, finishing with a 2.98 ERA and converting two saves. He struck out 43 batters while only allowing eight walks over 42 1/3 innings. Despite a season cut short by a diagnosis of thoracic outlet syndrome, Martin was confident enough to express a desire to pitch in 2026 just days before the deal was announced.

Prior to joining the Rangers, Martin had stints with several major league teams, including the Rockies, Yankees, Braves, and Dodgers. In his 10 major league seasons, he has accumulated a record of 18-24 and a career ERA of 3.33.

The Rangers are currently looking to strengthen their bullpen, which saw many players become free agents after the past season. Martin’s contract indicates confidence from the team’s management in his ability to contribute effectively on the mound, notwithstanding his age and previous injuries.

Details on Martin’s current health status remain unclear, but his impressive performance metrics have suggested he can still compete at a high level. Following his signing, the Rangers now have 39 players on their 40-man roster as they prepare for the upcoming season.