Entertainment
Coldplay Concert Sparks Viral Moment for Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot
Foxborough, Massachusetts — During a Coldplay concert on July 16, 2025, a couple caught on camera became an internet sensation. Andy Byron, CEO of software company Astronomer, and Kristin Cabot, the company’s chief people officer, found themselves in an awkward situation during the band’s ‘kiss cam’ segment.
The video, showing the couple cuddling before awkwardly separating when spotted on the big screen, quickly spread across social media, making Byron and Cabot the subject of memes and discussions worldwide. Coldplay’s lead singer, Chris Martin, humorously commented, ‘Either they’re having an affair, or they’re just very shy.’
This moment, referred to as the “kiss cam” incident, gained momentum, prompting various public responses, from sports teams recreating the scenario to parodies on national television shows. The incident resonated strongly with audiences, leading to widespread public intrigue.
Cabot soon faced significant backlash following the viral video, with reports indicating she received hundreds of derogatory comments and even death threats. Despite this, Cabot sought to manage her image and public response, beginning to work with PR specialist Dini von Mueffling. Cabot expressed that it was vital to address the public narrative around her.
In interviews, Cabot clarified that she had separated from her husband weeks before the concert, and Byron similarly indicated he was in the process of separating from his wife, Megan. Both resigned from Astronomer following the incident. Cabot reported receiving support from many despite the negative attention online.
As of now, the impact of their viral moment continues to shape their lives, with significant coverage regarding their personal and professional futures. Cabot affirmed, ‘While my experience in the public eye has been challenging, the support I have received is profoundly moving.’
