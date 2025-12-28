Shawn Bell Promoted to Assistant Head Coach for Cougars

Houston, Texas – On December 24, the University of Houston announced that Shawn Bell has been promoted to assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach, after serving as the passing game coordinator for the past two seasons.

Bell has played a key role in developing quarterbacks Conner Weigman and Zeon Chriss-Gremillion during his tenure with the Cougars. Last season, he helped lead the team to unexpected victories over No. 17 Kansas State and TCU.

Head coach Willie Fritz praised Bell’s coaching abilities and character, stating, “He does a great job recruiting. He does a great job in his room. The kids really like him, and he doesn’t have any drama. I think he’s got a lot of head coaching qualities.” This promotion follows a series of changes made by Fritz and the Cougars since the end of the regular season.

Bell began his coaching career as a wide receivers coach at Stony Point High School in 2007, moving on to work under his father, Mark Bell, at China Spring High School in 2008. He has held other head coaching positions, including at Cedar Ridge, where he led the team to an 11-1 record and the school’s first district championship.

Returning to his alma mater, Baylor, in 2017, Bell made significant contributions, mentoring quarterbacks like Gerry Bohanon and Blake Shapen, the latter ranking in the program’s career top 10 in passing yards, touchdowns, and completion percentage.

As the Cougars prepare for their bowl game against LSU on December 27 at NRG Stadium, Fritz also addressed changes in his coaching staff. He confirmed that safeties coach Josh Christian-Young will stay for the bowl game before moving to Kentucky, while assistant head coach Derrick Sherman has been hired by Iowa State. Offensive assistant Brian Bell has been elevated to fill the wide receiver role.

The Cougars, with a 9-3 record, look forward to the Texas Bowl, their first bowl game since 2022. Fritz noted that their allotment of tickets is sold out, with resale options available starting at $41.

Fritz expressed confidence in his team’s health heading into the game, mentioning that only sophomore RB Re’shaun Sanford II will likely miss the matchup.