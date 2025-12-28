Alabama Barker Shows Off Lavish Birthday Gifts from Family

Los Angeles, CA — Alabama Barker celebrated her 20th birthday on December 24, showered with luxurious gifts from family members. A video posted on TikTok on December 26 displayed her impressive haul, accumulating nearly $60,000 worth of items.

In the video, Alabama, the daughter of musician Travis Barker and actress Shanna Moakler, highlighted a stunning pink Birkin bag gifted by her stepmother Kourtney Kardashian, worth over $20,000. The birthday girl gushed, “I can’t even look at her, you’re so beautiful,” while expressing her gratitude.

Making the celebration even more special, Alabama received a Cartier Love bracelet valued at approximately $38,000 from her father. She shared a close-up of the bracelet on her Instagram story, writing, “I love you.”

In addition to these notable gifts, Alabama showed off other luxury items, including a vintage Chanel denim vanity case from Kylie Jenner, fluffy Hermes slides from Kris Jenner, and designer pieces from Balenciaga and Chrome Hearts. She also received sentimental gifts, like a diamond necklace from her brother Landon Barker.

Between the excitement of her birthday and the holiday season, Alabama expressed her feelings of blessing and gratitude. “I’m beyond blessed, grateful, thankful,” she said in her TikTok video. Her father Travis posted a heartfelt tribute to her on social media, expressing his love and pride.

Kourtney Kardashian also added a sweet birthday message, reminiscing about knowing Alabama since she was eight years old. The family celebration resonated love and warmth, showcasing their unique bond through grand gestures this holiday season.