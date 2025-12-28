UFC Welterweight Division Poised for Exciting 2026 Season

NEW YORK, NY — The UFC welterweight division is heating up as the new year approaches, showcasing a strong lineup of contenders after a turbulent 2025. The championship changed hands twice this past year, first with Jack Della Maddalena and then with Islam Makhachev, who secured the title during UFC 322 on November 15.

Makhachev, now 34, defeated Della Maddalena decisively, marking a significant moment in his career as he moved up from lightweight to claim his second championship. Looking ahead to 2026, he is faced with an extensive roster of talented contenders eager for a shot at the title.

Among the top challengers are Ian Machado Garry, Michael Morales, and Carlos Prates, each of whom delivered impressive victories in the final months of 2025. Garry’s triumph over former champion Belal Muhammad and Morales’ first-round TKO of Sean Brady have elevated their status in the division.

Shavkat Rakhmonov, another serious contender, is yet to fight since the end of 2024 but holds a win over Garry and remains a significant threat. As potential matchups arise, the timing for Makhachev’s next title defense will be crucial.

Kamaru Usman, a former champion, is also a name to watch. Although he has struggled recently, Usman is regarded as one of the greatest of all time in the 170-pound division and may earn a title shot based on his pedigree.

“Of course, I would love to fight for the belt,” Prates stated, reflecting on his ambitions for the title. He added, “I think Kamaru [Usman] is gonna fight [for the belt].”

Other notable fighters in the welterweight landscape include Joaquin Buckley and Yaroslav Amosov. Buckley experienced a setback against Usman but remains a dangerous competitor, while Amosov is coming off a first-round submission victory at a previous event.

Despite a dynamic group of fighters vying for the title, Makhachev’s transition into welterweight appears promising. His success against Della Maddalena, coupled with the lack of a draining weight cut, could work in his favor as he navigates a challenging yet exciting year in the Octagon.