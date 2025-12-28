Macklin Celebrini Thrives as NHL’s Top Rookie in Second Year

VANCOUVER, Canada — Macklin Celebrini is proving himself as a top player in the NHL this season. The first overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft continues to excel in his second year with the San Jose Sharks. As of now, he has scored 18 goals and made 35 assists, accumulating a remarkable total of 54 points in just 35 games.

Entering Monday, Celebrini ranks among the elite of the league, tied with Nathan MacKinnon and Connor McDavid, who each have 59 points. Celebrini stands out with a significant lead over players drafted immediately after him, such as Mikko Rantanen with 48 points and Connor Bedard with 44 points.

Celebrini’s standout performance came on October 23, 2025, against the New York Rangers, where he netted a hat trick and contributed two assists for a five-point game, leading the Sharks to victory in overtime.

At only 19 years old, Celebrini has also surpassed Wayne Gretzky‘s record for the second-most points by a teenager before Christmas, finishing with 53 points, only trailing Sidney Crosby’s record of 55. He previously played at Boston University before joining the Sharks, where in his rookie year, he narrowly missed winning the Calder Memorial Trophy, finishing with 63 points to Lane Hutson‘s 66.

The Sharks have shown improvement this season, currently sitting 21st in the league with a record of 14-11-9 and a total of 37 points. They share the same point total as the Pittsburgh Penguins, and fans are hopeful the team will make a playoff appearance this year.

Celebrini’s journey continues to be closely followed, especially as he maintains his friendship and competitive spirit with fellow draft classmate Zeev Buium of the Vancouver Canucks. Buium recently commented on Celebrini’s dedication and hard work, describing him as an awesome guy who consistently puts in the effort, even during optional practices.