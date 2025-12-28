Jon Moxley Advances to AEW Continental Classic Semifinals

CHICAGO, Illinois — Jon Moxley secured his place in the semifinals of the AEW Continental Classic during AEW’s Christmas Day Collision on December 25, 2025. Moxley is set to face Kyle Fletcher at AEW Worlds End later tonight.

Reflecting on his journey, Moxley expressed pride in his accomplishments but acknowledged the ongoing challenges he faces. “Great year. Hell of a year. Challenges, ups, downs, everything in between. I’m so proud of so many people,” he stated. While proud, he admitted frustrations linger. “At the end of every day, I’m frustrated. I feel like I could have done more. There’s still so much work to do, and it starts on December 27th.”

Moxley is determined for victory against Fletcher, emphasizing the importance of the match. “In a situation like this, no room for error. No mistakes. Pressure mounts. Everything is on the line in this one moment. I live for this,” he said. His excitement is palpable, but so is the pressure he feels. “Can you get it done? When it counts. When it really, really counts.”

Tonight’s event, AEW Worlds End, will be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET on HBO Max. Fans can expect an action-packed card, including a main event featuring AEW World Champion Samoa Joe defending his title.

“I’m gonna chase that thing down. Every instinct, every fiber, everything in my body,” Moxley declared, hinting at a fierce competition ahead. “Kyle Fletcher, he doesn’t need those things. He’s bringing a lot to the table. He’s gonna bring a lot to the table in Chicago, certainly more than me.”

As both competitors gear up for their bout, the excitement continues to build among fans. AEW Worlds End promises to be a memorable close to a thrilling year in wrestling.