Sabrina Carpenter Releases Bonus Track for Christmas

Los Angeles, CA — Fans of pop star Sabrina Carpenter received an unexpected Christmas gift this year. On Christmas Eve, Carpenter released a new version of her album, Man's Best Friend (Bonus Track Version), available on streaming platforms.

The bonus version includes the previously shared song, “Such a Funny Way,” along with a brand-new lyric video. “To thank you for such a beautiful year… and to supply whoever needs a cathartic Christmas crashout song, ‘Man’s best friend bonus track edition with one of my favorites ‘Such a Funny Way’ is now officially available on streaming,” Carpenter shared with her fans.

Carpenter celebrated a successful 2025, highlighted by her first-ever Number One debut on the Billboard chart with her single, “Manchild.” Released on August 29, her album Man’s Best Friend climbed to the top of the Billboard 200 just three months after launch.

In addition to her success as a singer, Carpenter has been active in expanding her visual storytelling, as seen in the music video for “Tears,” where she features actor Colman Domingo. “Rolling Stone” dubbed 2025 the “Summer of Sabrina,” where she discussed her feelings about navigating fame and artistic expression.

“What people probably don’t realize is the more eyes you have on you, the harder it is to love what you’re doing,” Carpenter told the magazine. “There’s still so much light and goodness in this, if you’re doing it for the reason of you love it.”

The song “Such a Funny Way” offers insight into Carpenter’s coping mechanisms within relationships. In a past interview, she explained the emotional balance between humor and serious feelings that many can relate to.

For those who want to catch up on Carpenter’s latest work, she encourages fans to check out her Instagram post for updates and watch the newly released lyric video for “Such a Funny Way.”