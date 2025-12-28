Perth Wildcats Secure Road Victory Against Tasmania JackJumpers

HOBART, Australia — The Perth Wildcats opened their five-game road stretch with a decisive 94-85 victory over the Tasmania JackJumpers on December 21, 2025, at MyState Bank Arena. The win marked the Wildcats’ 11th of the season and showcased a standout performance from Kristian Doolittle.

From the start, Perth set a competitive tone with David Duke Jr. hitting a three-pointer on the Wildcats’ first possession. They established a strong defensive presence early on, pressuring Tasmania and forcing challenging shots as they took an early lead.

Tasmania responded through Josh Bannan, who contributed with key shots. However, Perth maintained its composure as Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. and Dylan Windler helped keep their team ahead. At the end of the first quarter, Perth held a narrow 19-18 lead.

In the second quarter, Doolittle dominated the floor despite Tasmania trying to gain an advantage with back-to-back shots by Tyger Campbell. Doolittle answered with a three-pointer and continued to score efficiently, establishing himself as the game’s top player.

With support from teammates like Sunday Dech and David Okwera, Perth found scoring opportunities, and by halftime, they led 44-42. Doolittle’s performance was critical to maintaining the momentum.

After the break, the Wildcats intensified their defensive efforts, causing turnovers and converting them into scoring opportunities. Despite challenges presented by Tasmania’s Bryce Hamilton and Bannan, Perth’s defense held steady, leading 71-64 at the end of the third quarter.

The final quarter saw the Wildcats deliver a well-rounded performance. Doolittle and his teammates stayed focused and answered each of Tasmania’s attempts to close the gap. Doolittle finished the game with 30 points, shooting 66 percent from the field and also contributing six rebounds and two assists.

The victory positioned Perth well at 11-9 for the season as they prepare for their next challenge against the Adelaide 36ers on December 28. The Wildcats’ strategies and Doolittle’s leadership proved vital in overcoming Tasmania’s efforts.