Law & Order: SVU Returns January 2026 with New Episodes

NEW YORK, NY — Fans eagerly anticipate the return of new episodes of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU) as the series wraps up its holiday break. The show is set to return on Thursday, January 8, 2026, at 9/8c on NBC, with episodes available for streaming the following day.

Captain Olivia Benson, portrayed by Mariska Hargitay, is at the helm as her elite squad confronts challenging cases once again. This season, the show features several guest stars, keeping the storyline fresh and engaging for viewers.

In a recent interview with NBC Insider, actor Yasha Halevi praised Hargitay’s leadership, saying, “Mariska Hargitay is such an amazing host… she has the best energy; she is just always happy, always has a smile on her face. She makes it feel like we’re home.” Halevi is part of the ensemble that occasionally collaborates with Benson’s team.

This season marks the return of fan-favorite guest stars and introduces new faces, adding excitement to the already thrilling narrative. SVU exploits this diversity to create compelling storylines and memorable moments, fostering a devoted fanbase.

While viewers await the next episode, the traditional Thursday lineup of Law & Order will be replaced by holiday programming, including a special episode on Christmas Day at 8:30/7:30c.

The overall anticipation builds, with many fans discussing the return of character Henry Mesner, portrayed by Ethan Cutkosky. Cutkosky’s character was first introduced years ago and is set to return in a future episode of the current season. The show’s social media teased this exciting development, leading to buzz among dedicated viewers online.

As the countdown to the return of Law & Order: SVU continues, the show’s cast and crew express their commitment to delivering high-quality entertainment. Hargitay commented on her passion for the show and the ensemble, highlighting, “I love my job. I love going to work every day… It is such an incredible team, and we rely so much on each other. We’re a unit.” Fans can catch up on past episodes on various streaming platforms while awaiting the series’ return.

New episodes of Law & Order: SVU will continue to premiere on Thursdays, maintaining a strong presence on television and continuing to captivate audiences.