Prison Break to Return with New Reboot on Hulu

LOS ANGELES, CA — The popular series “Prison Break” is making a return with a reboot set to premiere on Hulu in 2026. This news comes as fans celebrate the show’s 20th anniversary, which also marked the moment the franchise’s significant rise started in 2005.

The reboot is intended to breathe new life into the series, which originally starred Wentworth Miller as Michael Scofield, who intentionally gets himself incarcerated to help save his brother Lincoln Burrows, played by Dominic Purcell, from execution for a crime he didn’t commit.

While Miller and Purcell will not reprise their roles, the reboot boasts a fresh cast including Emily Browning, Clayton Cardenas, and Myles Bullock. The show will take place in the same universe as the original, which paves the way for potential guest appearances from iconic characters.

The original “Prison Break” ran for five seasons on FOX, engaging audiences with its unique blend of intense drama and suspense. Fans have long anticipated a revival after the mixed reception of the series’ final bank of episodes that aired in 2017.

As the announcement of the reboot unfolds, it provides an opportunity for Hulu to reimagine familiar themes while avoiding some pitfalls encountered in previous seasons. With a focus on new characters, the series can recapture the compelling storytelling that drew viewers to the original.

Additionally, Hulu aims to stay connected with “Prison Break” fans through newsletters and social media, promising coverage of upcoming developments related to the reboot. The final release date and details of the reboot remain unconfirmed, but excitement builds as production gears up.

Viewers can currently catch all five seasons of “Prison Break” on Netflix until January 30. This allows for binge-watching in time for the holiday season.