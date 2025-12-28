Beetlejuice Musical Canceled Before Singapore Opening

SINGAPORE — The planned engagement of Beetlejuice The Musical in Singapore has been abruptly canceled less than a month before its scheduled opening. The production, which was set to take place at the Esplanade from January 15 to February 15, 2026, was marked by active marketing efforts until its unexpected cancellation.

Organizers sent an email to ticket holders on December 22, announcing the “difficult decision” without providing any additional explanation. All ticket holders will receive full refunds, which will be automatically processed through the original point of purchase. However, they may take up to 40 business days to complete.

The cancellation comes after promotional activities ramped up in the weeks leading to the event. Social media posts from the Beetlejuice Asia-Pacific accounts had showcased limited-time ticket promotions as recently as December 10. Furthermore, members of the cast traveled to Singapore to film promotional materials for the stage adaptation.

The announcement of the cancellation was made on the SISTIC Singapore website, and the Ticketek Singapore page for the production has since been removed. This news is a setback for fans eagerly anticipating the arrival of the quirky musical.