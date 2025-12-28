Entertainment
Beetlejuice Musical Canceled Before Singapore Opening
SINGAPORE — The planned engagement of Beetlejuice The Musical in Singapore has been abruptly canceled less than a month before its scheduled opening. The production, which was set to take place at the Esplanade from January 15 to February 15, 2026, was marked by active marketing efforts until its unexpected cancellation.
Organizers sent an email to ticket holders on December 22, announcing the “difficult decision” without providing any additional explanation. All ticket holders will receive full refunds, which will be automatically processed through the original point of purchase. However, they may take up to 40 business days to complete.
The cancellation comes after promotional activities ramped up in the weeks leading to the event. Social media posts from the Beetlejuice Asia-Pacific accounts had showcased limited-time ticket promotions as recently as December 10. Furthermore, members of the cast traveled to Singapore to film promotional materials for the stage adaptation.
The announcement of the cancellation was made on the SISTIC Singapore website, and the Ticketek Singapore page for the production has since been removed. This news is a setback for fans eagerly anticipating the arrival of the quirky musical.
Recent Posts
- Priah Ferguson Reflects on Erica Sinclair’s Journey in ‘Stranger Things’
- Lakeshore Flood Warnings Issued for Erie and Chautauqua Counties
- Marty Supreme Surges at Christmas Box Office Amid Fierce Competition
- Netflix Quietly Releases New Witcher Movie Starring Dolph Lundgren
- Cara Buono Reflects on Her Role in Final Season of Stranger Things
- New Hero Varang Missing From ‘Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora’ Expansion
- Adam Sandler Reflects on Career, Comedy Advice for Daughters
- Tom Holland and Zendaya Dine in Market Harborough, Delight Restaurant Staff
- Beetlejuice Musical Canceled Before Singapore Opening
- Global Tensions Rise Over Iran’s Nuclear Program and Military Actions
- The Unfolding Life of Richard Pitt: Drug Runner to Redemption
- Regaleira Aims for Historic Back-to-Back Arima Kinen Win
- Prison Break to Return with New Reboot on Hulu
- Stranger Things Gears Up for Final Episodes This Christmas
- Macklin Celebrini Thrives as NHL’s Top Rookie in Second Year
- Waxing Crescent Moon Reveals Features for December 25 Observers
- Law & Order: SVU Returns January 2026 with New Episodes
- Stars Celebrate New Arrivals: Celebrity Babies Born in 2025
- Avalanche Prepare for Showdown Against Golden Knights Amid Player Developments
- Streamer Clavicular Banned After Driving Over Individual During Livestream