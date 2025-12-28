Cara Buono Reflects on Her Role in Final Season of Stranger Things

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Actress Cara Buono, known for her role as Karen Wheeler in Netflix’s acclaimed series “Stranger Things,” shared insights into her character’s journey ahead of the show’s final season. The highly anticipated episodes of Season 5 are set to premiere on Christmas Day, with the finale scheduled for New Year’s Eve.

Since the show debuted in 2016, Buono has portrayed the quintessential suburban mom, embodying the spirit and struggles of the 1980s. Her character, often seen as oblivious to the supernatural events unfolding around her, unexpectedly becomes a heroine in the new season, particularly in a gripping scene where she fights off a Demogorgon to protect her daughter, Holly.

“Karen has spent seasons being underestimated, but I think of her as the backbone in the way we see a lot of homemaker moms,” Buono, 54, explained in an interview. “Everyone else in the show has these big arcs like power and monsters. Karen’s is more subtle and grounding.”

In a pivotal moment, Karen’s instincts kick in when a Demogorgon threatens her family. “I smashed a wine bottle and sliced at the monster,” Buono recalled. “It was intense and thrilling, and fans have been very emotional about that moment.”

Buono, who has been on a personal journey of motherhood during her time on the show, said that working on “Stranger Things” has influenced her parenting. “I feel like I got this show with a cast of kids, and it lasted a long time, so I got to grow with them,” she said. “To me, it will always be a show that brought me this family.”

The actress also touched on her character’s social context, referencing the ’80s political backdrop. “The show holds a mirror to the era’s dynamics, which really matters,” Buono said. “It’s important to note the subtle ways these influences shape our characters’ lives, like Karen’s struggles or Nancy’s encounters with obstacles.”

As the show prepares for its climax, Buono expressed her emotional connection to the cast and the unique experience that “Stranger Things” provided. She indicated that the finale will resonate not just with fans, but with all who have followed the characters’ journeys over nearly a decade.

“It’s hard to say goodbye, but I’m so grateful for how it has impacted my life and my career,” Buono said, reflecting on the meaningful relationships formed on set and with the audience. “I’ve witnessed a lot of love from the fans, and I will carry this experience with me forever.”

With the series finale looming, Buono’s character stands at the crossroads of ordinary life and extraordinary challenges, embodying the essence of motherly love against the backdrop of a fantastical narrative. “You won’t regret watching it on the big screen,” she encouraged, highlighting a special screening event on New Year’s Eve.