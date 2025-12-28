Priah Ferguson Reflects on Erica Sinclair’s Journey in ‘Stranger Things’

LOS ANGELES, CA — Priah Ferguson, who portrays Erica Sinclair in Netflix‘s hit series ‘Stranger Things,’ shares her insights on the beloved character as the show approaches its finale. Ferguson, now 19, has been part of the series since its second season, captivating audiences with Erica’s wit, confidence, and charm.

In an interview with theGrio, Ferguson emphasizes that at its core, ‘Stranger Things’ is about friendship and love. ‘I hope that people take away how great of a job the show did with trying to connect everyone from different generations and different backgrounds,’ she said. ‘It’s sad, but it’s also a sense of happiness and love and joy in there too.’

Since its premiere in 2016, ‘Stranger Things’ has become a cultural phenomenon, blending nostalgia with sci-fi horror. Ferguson notes that Erica has evolved over the seasons, becoming a fan-favorite character, particularly for young girls who admire her strength and intelligence. ‘Erica says what people are thinking, which people love. She’s very confident and nerdy, which you don’t see often—especially with girls on TV.’

Ferguson highlights how playing Erica has influenced her own growth. ‘I put myself into Erica a little bit,’ she explained. ‘She definitely helped me find my voice more and speak up for myself.’ As Erica’s journey unfolds in the final season, Ferguson feels a bittersweet connection to the character. ‘She’s straightforward, she speaks up for herself and for others, and she does what’s right. That’s something I’ll always carry with me.’

While she remained tight-lipped about the show’s ending, Ferguson assures fans they will be satisfied with the series conclusion. ‘I can’t wait for people to see the ending and see where all the characters end up,’ she said. New episodes of ‘Stranger Things’ are set to release soon, including the series finale on December 31.