Netflix Quietly Releases New Witcher Movie Starring Dolph Lundgren

Los Angeles, CA — A new live-action Witcher movie titled The Rats: A Witcher Tale has quietly premiered on Netflix, starring actor Dolph Lundgren. Released in October 2023, the film serves as a prequel to the hit series’ upcoming fourth season, but has flown under the radar since its debut.

Despite the film’s potential to attract both Witcher and Lundgren fans, Netflix has reportedly done little to promote it. Observers noted a striking absence of promotional materials, including trailers and press releases about the project.

“I didn’t hear a thing about it until recently,” Chris, a senior editor at PC Gamer, stated. “It seems odd for Netflix not to push something like this, especially with a star like Lundgren involved.”

Curiously, the official YouTube channel for Netflix, which boasts over 32 million subscribers, houses no trailer for the movie, leaving fans questioning Netflix’s marketing strategy. “You produce a whole movie and don’t even release a teaser? It’s bizarre,” said Chris.

Despite the lack of visibility, initial audience reactions to The Rats: A Witcher Tale appear mixed. Although some viewers have left positive reviews, the overall score sits at just 17% based on user ratings. This contrast raises further concerns regarding Netflix’s commitment to effectively marketing its own projects.

“It’s strange for a movie distributor to launch an entire film and keep it so quiet,” Chris added. “I thought I’d bring it to people’s attention, especially during the holiday season.”

As the Witcher franchise continues to evolve, fans are left wondering why Netflix has opted for a media blackout on a project that could rekindle interest in the series.

For those interested in new Witcher content, The Rats: A Witcher Tale is available to stream on Netflix.