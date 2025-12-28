Entertainment
Marty Supreme Surges at Christmas Box Office Amid Fierce Competition
LOS ANGELES, California — Timothée Chalamet‘s film, “Marty Supreme,” opened to impressive numbers on Christmas Day, amid the holiday box office rush. The film, directed by Josh Safdie, debuted with an estimated $9.5 million on its first day, leading to a projected four-day opening of $27 million.
As “Avatar 3” continues to dominate the box office, expected to gross between $75 million to $85 million in its second weekend, “Marty Supreme” is carving out its space among holiday films. The sci-fi blockbuster achieved a remarkable Christmas Day haul of $24 million.
Critics are praising “Marty Supreme,” which tells the story of a 1950s table tennis champion in New York City. It boasts a 95 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes and is noted for its strong opening per-location average, hitting $145,913 across its six locations, the best in A24 history.
Chalamet, who plays the lead character Marty Mauser, has aggressively marketed the film, even taking promotional stunts to new heights, such as standing atop The Sphere in Las Vegas. He is also credited with generating buzz through creative marketing strategies, including a flying blimp with the film’s title.
The competition for second place is heating up with “Anaconda,” a new film starring Jack Black and Paul Rudd, also opening on Christmas Day. It is projected for a four-day opening of around $22 million but has struggled to connect with critics, garnering only a 51 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Meanwhile, faith-based film “David” is poised for a strong fifth-place finish, while the female-led thriller “The Housemaid,” starring Sydney Sweeney, is expected to perform well too. The holiday weekend is crucial for box office success with schools and colleges on break and many adults off work.
As “Marty Supreme” continues to gain traction, viewers and industry insiders are eager to see whether it can maintain momentum with mainstream audiences beyond its initial release.
