News
Lakeshore Flood Warnings Issued for Erie and Chautauqua Counties
Buffalo, NY – At 1:50 a.m. on Sunday, the National Weather Service issued a lakeshore flood warning for Erie and Chautauqua counties. The warning is effective Monday from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. and predicts significant lakeshore flooding due to rapid water level rises expected Monday morning, peaking late morning and afternoon.
The service warns that lakeshore flooding is likely along the Lake Erie and Upper Niagara River shores. Specific areas at risk include Route 5 in Hamburg, Buffalo Harbor, Canalside, Dunkirk Harbor, and other historically flood-prone spots. The National Weather Service emphasizes, “A Lakeshore Flood Warning means lakeshore flooding is occurring, is imminent, or is expected to occur. For your safety, stay off breakwaters, piers, rock outcroppings, and beaches!”
As waves can surpass expectations, the public is advised to remain cautious, as significant beach erosion, debris, and local road closures are anticipated, along with dangerous boating conditions.
In addition, a flash flood warning is in effect when a flash flood is imminent. Residents in flood-prone areas are urged to move to higher ground immediately. Flash floods can develop rapidly, sometimes within minutes.
The Weather Service also explains terms related to flooding alerts. A flood warning signals that flooding is imminent or underway, while an advisory means flooding is not severe enough to warrant a warning, but caution is still advised.
If severe weather occurs, individuals in affected regions should follow essential safety guidelines: Move to higher ground; adhere to evacuation orders; disconnect utilities if time permits; avoid basements that may be flooded; and always stay away from floodwaters.
Authorities stress that as little as 12 inches of flowing water can sweep away most vehicles, highlighting the importance of caution during heavy rain. The National Weather Service continues to monitor the situation and advises residents to stay informed.
