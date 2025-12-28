New Hero Varang Missing From ‘Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora’ Expansion

LOS ANGELES, CA — The video game ‘Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora‘ has received a major update, but not all fans are satisfied. Released in December 2023, the game has been enhanced by developer Massive Entertainment, which recently launched the ‘From The Ashes‘ expansion pack. This new content connects to the narrative of ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash,’ yet features a notable absence: Varang, a compelling antagonist played by Oona Chaplin.

Varang is celebrated for her role in the original film adaptation and players have expressed their admiration for her character on social media platforms like TikTok. Despite the game’s success and community excitement, Varang’s exclusion from the new expansion has disappointed fans. The character’s absence is believed to be a result of financial and licensing complications, though that does not lessen the disappointment among players.

Wesley LeBlanc, a Senior Associate Editor at Game Informer, commented on the situation, highlighting how Varang added depth to the original film. Without her, the new expansion may miss an essential narrative connection. He emphasized that while Varang’s absence is frustrating, the game itself has received positive reviews for its gameplay enhancements.

Players have praised the expansion for its improved mechanics and pacing, introducing new permanent features such as a third-person mode that players say enhances combat intuitive. The game had initially struggled with its mechanics, but the update appears to address many shortcomings. Gamers can now experience a more immersive world with varied combat due to additional enemy types found in the new zones.

As LeBlanc noted, the update not only improves the gameplay but restores interest for those who may have previously abandoned the title. Even with the missing character, the expansion could pave the way for a brighter future for the game, provided Ubisoft continues to listen to community feedback.