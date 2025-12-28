Steelers Edge Lions in Thrilling Finish Amid Playoff Chaos

PITTSBURGH, Penn. — The NFL’s Sunday slate closed with a stunning finish as the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Detroit Lions 29-24, a result that significantly affected the playoff picture.

The game featured a dramatic final play where the Lions, trailing by 12 points, appeared to tie the game with a lateral touchdown as time expired. However, a penalty took the score off the board, securing the win for the Steelers.

“It was a tough call, but it’s part of the game,” Lions quarterback Jared Goff said. “We felt we had it, but we have to move on.”

This matchup was one of several Sunday games with major playoff implications. The Jacksonville Jaguars shocked the Denver Broncos, while the Carolina Panthers snagged a crucial victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, taking charge of the NFC South.

In other notable results, the Philadelphia Eagles clinched the NFC East with a 29-18 win over the Washington Commanders. Meanwhile, the New England Patriots secured their first playoff berth since 2021 with a comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens.

The Steelers’ running back Najee Harris played a pivotal role, rushing for 143 yards and scoring two touchdowns. The Lions struggled offensively until the final quarter, finishing with 201 total yards.

Detroit’s loss leaves their playoff hopes on life support. They now rely on other outcomes to have any chance of making the postseason.

“We’ll keep fighting until the end,” Lions head coach Dan Campbell stated. “That’s all we can do.”

The Steelers, now on a three-game win streak, are looking strong as they head into the final weeks of the regular season, positioned for a playoff spot ahead of their rivals.