SNL Season 51 Hosts and Musical Guests Announced

NEW YORK, NY — “Saturday Night Live” (SNL) has returned for its 51st season, showcasing a refreshed cast and an exciting lineup of hosts and musical guests. The season kicked off on October 4, 2025, with global superstar Bad Bunny hosting while Doja Cat made her musical guest debut.

Each week, SNL welcomes a mix of familiar faces and new acts. Notable host Amy Poehler returned on October 11, marking her third turn since her original run as a cast member from 2001 to 2008. Poehler was accompanied by musical guest Role Model, who also made his SNL debut. Viewers enjoyed a surprise appearance from Charli XCX during his performance.

Sabrina Carpenter took on dual roles as both host and musical guest on October 18, showcasing her comedic chops after previously appearing on the show as a musical guest in Season 49. The actor exhibited her range through various sketches during her first hosting gig.

In November, Miles Teller hosted on the 1st, joined by Brandi Carlile, marking her third appearance as a musical guest. The show then welcomed comedian Nikki Glaser for her hosting debut on November 8, with the first-time musical guest Sombr.

Continuing to introduce fresh talent, Glen Powell hosted for the first time on November 15, supported by Olivia Dean, another newcomer to the musical guest lineup. Meanwhile, beloved actress Melissa McCarthy returned on December 6, alongside Dijon, marking her sixth hosting appearance.

Recent hosts include Josh O’Connor on December 13 with musical guest Lily Allen, and Ariana Grande, who returned for her third time on December 20, sharing the spotlight with the legendary Cher. Cher’s appearance as a musical guest was her first since performing on the show in 1987.

The next episode is set to air on January 17, 2026, with Finn Wolfhard making his hosting debut, along with rapper A$AP Rocky as the musical guest.