Sports
Sharks’ Will Smith Out Week-to-Week with Injury
San Jose, California — San Jose Sharks forward Will Smith is expected to be out week-to-week as he recovers from an upper-body injury sustained on December 13. The injury occurred during the third period of a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, which ended in a 6-5 overtime victory for the Sharks.
Smith, 20, has missed the last three games and was placed on injured reserve, alongside teammate Philipp Kurashev. Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky confirmed the update on Smith’s condition during a press conference earlier this week. “Smitty is gonna be out week to week,” Warsofsky said. “I think we’re gonna re-evaluate him in the new year.”
The young winger was initially seen in a sling after the injury, but has since made progress, according to Warsofsky. However, the coach did not provide specific details about the nature of the injury, and surgery has not been ruled out, although it is not actively being discussed.
In the meantime, Collin Graf has stepped up to fill the void on the Sharks’ top line, but he also faced injury troubles at practice on Monday. Graf was struck in the face by a puck and left the ice bleeding but avoided serious injury. He was seen later in the locker room with a bandage on his face, although further evaluation is needed.
The Sharks are preparing for a game against the Vegas Golden Knights on December 23, their last match before the mandated three-day Christmas break in the NHL. The team is striving to improve its playoff position, currently sitting just two points outside the Western Conference playoff picture.
Smith’s absence is significant; he has recorded 12 goals and 29 points in 33 games this season. He made a strong impression in his rookie season and has built effective chemistry with fellow rookie Macklin Celebrini. With the Sharks showing signs of improvement this season, fans are hoping for Smith’s swift recovery.
The Sharks will reassess their lineup following the holiday break and hopeful news on Smith’s recovery.
