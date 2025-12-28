LOS ANGELES, CA — As 2025 comes to a close, several celebrities have shared their favorite television shows and cultural highlights from the year. This end-of-year reflection showcases a mix of nostalgia, personal growth, and the influence of streaming.

One celebrity noted, “I was a freakazoid. I struggled to find friends because I’d just be talking about all this mystical stuff, but it’s also from watching a lot of television. It just cooked me, real bad.” Another mentioned their enjoyment of a Saudi Arabian show that resonated with their experiences.

Memories of childhood also surfaced as one star stated, “I was raised with classic shows, and I think I learned how to pose watching that, which I know so many people will relate to.” Another shared, “I’ve been watching a lot lately,” indicating a strong connection to current programming.

Discussions unfolded around documentaries and crime shows, with one celebrity recounting, “I was watching a series last night and I had read this article in The Times about a person who confessed to a serious crime at a local TV station.”

In pop culture, a well-known figure enthusiastically noted, “South Park is ahead of the game, man. The Simpsons and freaking South Park, they are time travelers!” They also shared an emotional viewing experience, saying, “I watched Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain’s series on a plane and cried in front of everyone.”

In music news, Beyoncé’s haircare line, Cécred, received praise from fellow artist SZA, who shared, “This brand saved me. She deserves.” Beyoncé has made significant strides with her line, which has been recognized as the top prestige haircare brand at Ulta Beauty.

As 2025 wraps up, the entertainment world is abuzz with these reflections and endorsements, showcasing the power of storytelling in various forms.