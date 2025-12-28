Brigitte Bardot, Icon of Cinema and Animal Rights Activism, Dies at 91

PARIS, France — Brigitte Bardot, the French actor and singer who became an international sex symbol, has died at the age of 91, according to a statement from the Brigitte Bardot Foundation on Sunday.

The foundation announced her passing without revealing the time or place of her death, expressing immense sadness over the loss of its founder and president. Bardot was celebrated for her contributions to cinema and later for her activism in animal rights.

Bardot rose to fame with the 1956 film And God Created Woman, directed by her then-husband Roger Vadim. She quickly became known as the epitome of the “sex kitten” and remained a prominent figure in the film industry for two decades.

In the early 1970s, Bardot announced her retirement from acting. She turned her focus to political matters, garnering attention for her outspoken views on animal rights and controversial stances on immigration, sexuality, and race, which sparked considerable debate in France.

Born on September 28, 1934, in Paris, she was raised in a traditional Catholic family. Bardot showed promise as a dancer and attended the prestigious Conservatoire de Paris. By the age of 15, she gained fame as a model after appearing on the cover of Elle.

She acted in several films throughout the 1960s, including prominent works like The Truth and Contempt. Her performances often led to a fierce following among fans, including famous music icons John Lennon and Paul McCartney.

While she thrived as a cultural icon, Bardot battled pressures associated with stardom. In 1973, she retired from acting and focused on her animal rights advocacy, establishing the Brigitte Bardot Foundation in 1986, which campaigns against animal cruelty worldwide.

Bardot’s later years were marked by her controversial political views, which included support for the far-right National Front party. She expressed concerns about immigration and cultural changes in France and faced legal consequences for inciting racial hatred.

Brigitte Bardot was married four times and had a son, Nicolas, from her second marriage. Despite her tumultuous relationships and personal struggles, she remained a pioneering figure in both cinema and animal rights.

In her final years, Bardot chose to live away from the public eye, focusing on her love for animals. Her legacy continues through her foundation’s work in animal welfare.

Bardot’s death marks the end of an era for a woman who transformed the landscape of film and activism. As she famously stated, “I’ve given the best years of my life to men. I’ll give the rest of my life to animals.”