Blue Jackets Host Islanders in Sunday Showdown at Nationwide Arena

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets (15-15-6) will face off against the New York Islanders (21-13-4) at Nationwide Arena on Sunday, Dec. 28 at 5 p.m. ET. Both teams are looking to improve their standings in the Metropolitan Division as they take to the ice.

The Islanders enter the game after a strong performance, shutting out the New York Rangers 2-0 on Saturday night. Goalie David Rittich secured his ninth win of the season with 27 saves. “It was a good night for our team,” Rittich said. “We need to carry this momentum into Columbus.”

In a lineup change, the Islanders will see Anthony Duclair return after being a healthy scratch against the Rangers. Coach Patrick Roy explained the decision to reintroduce Duclair was strategic, given the team’s depth at forward. “We want to try different things,” Roy said.

On the other hand, the Blue Jackets are coming off a 3-1 victory over the LA Kings, where their power play was particularly effective, scoring three goals. Mason Marchment has made a significant impact since joining the Blue Jackets, scoring three goals in his first two games. “His energy has been great for us,” said Blue Jackets coach.

In terms of injuries, both teams are dealing with player absences. The Blue Jackets will be without Mathieu Olivier due to an upper-body injury, while Zachary Werenski is day-to-day with a lower-body issue. For the Islanders, Ilya Sorokin is on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

The Islanders are currently in second place in the Metropolitan Division with 46 points, trailing the Carolina Hurricanes. Columbus sits eighth with 36 points. Both teams are looking to solidify their positions as the season progresses.

With key players like Zachary Werenski and Bo Horvat on the ice, fans can expect an exciting matchup as puck drops at Nationwide Arena.