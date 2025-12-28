Joey Bosa Shines as Bills Secure Playoff Spot

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Joey Bosa has made a significant impact for the Buffalo Bills since joining the team this offseason. The veteran defensive end, who has battled injuries in recent years, has been essential in helping the Bills clinch their seventh consecutive playoff berth.

Bosa, who signed a one-year “prove-it” deal worth $12.5 million, has shown that he is a difference-maker for a team vying for a Super Bowl title. He has recorded 27 tackles, five sacks, and is tied for the NFL lead with five forced fumbles this season.

Head coach Sean McDermott praised Bosa’s commitment to the game. “Number one, he loves football. He loves the process, loves to work at it,” McDermott said. This dedication, according to McDermott, is crucial for the team as they look to make a deep playoff run.

Bosa’s effectiveness on the field has been notable even as he managed a wrist injury and missed some time due to a hamstring issue. He has played 65% of Buffalo’s defensive snaps, contributing significantly to their defense against both the pass and the run.

Defensive tackle DaQuan Jones highlighted Bosa’s influence both on and off the field. “He’s an interesting guy, but I love him. On the football field, he’s a nasty player,” Jones said. Bosa’s leadership and playmaking ability have made a strong impression on his teammates.

As the season progresses, Bosa faces unrestricted free agency, raising questions about his future with the Bills. His performance has drawn attention, and the organization may need to make financial adjustments to keep him beyond 2025. Bosa acknowledged the challenges of staying healthy but is focused on the team’s success. “This time of year, it’s really important to stay on top of it because this is the home stretch,” he said.

With the Bills at 11-4 and aiming for an AFC East title, Bosa’s contributions will be vital in the final games of the regular season.