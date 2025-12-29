Buffalo Bills Rule Out Four Starters Before Eagles Matchup

ORCHARD PARK, New York — The Buffalo Bills have ruled out four starters ahead of their critical Week 17 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The matchup, scheduled for December 28, 2025, is being viewed as a potential Super Bowl preview.

Head coach Sean McDermott announced on December 26 that safety Jordan Poyer (hamstring), kicker Matt Prater (quadriceps), and defensive tackles Jordan Phillips (ankle) and DaQuan Jones (calf) will not participate. Poyer’s injury occurred during the Bills’ game against the Cleveland Browns in Week 16, while Prater has been sidelined since the start of that week.

Poyer’s return timeline remains uncertain, although he has shown resilience in the past, notably when he played through injury against the Kansas City Chiefs. As for Prater, he stepped in as the primary kicker after Tyler Bass was lost for the season.

Both Phillips and Jones have been dealing with injuries for several weeks. McDermott reported that Jones suffered a setback with his calf injury, stating, “It’s around the same it’s been or a little worse and they’re figuring it out.” The Bills are likely being cautious as they prepare for the playoffs.

Two tight ends, Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox, are listed as questionable. Kincaid has been managing a knee injury carefully, which may limit his snap count. Knox, who also has a knee injury, is looking to secure contract incentives and might play a vital role in Kincaid’s absence.

Despite the challenges, quarterback Josh Allen is expected to play after practicing fully on Friday. McDermott noted that Allen’s foot soreness has dissipated. Alongside Allen, several other key players, including defensive end Joey Bosa and cornerback Taron Johnson, returned to full practice ahead of the game.

The Bills and Eagles will kick off at 4:25 p.m. EST on Sunday, as both teams vie for playoff positioning in the penultimate week of the regular season.