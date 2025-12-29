Ty Johnson Shines as Rays Prospect After Promising 2025 Season

Tampa, Florida — Ty Johnson, acquired by the Tampa Bay Rays from the Chicago Cubs last season, capped off an impressive 2025 campaign that could define his future in baseball.

After the conclusion of the 2025 season, the Draysbay community analyzed the performance of top prospects in the Rays system. Johnson, now 24, stood out as one of the best starting pitchers in all of minor league baseball. He finished second in Fielding Independent Pitching (FIP), fourth in batting average against, and ranked highly across several key pitching metrics.

In May, the Rays transitioned Johnson from a bullpen role to a full-time starter, a decision that greatly benefited his performance. From May 18 onward, Johnson posted a 2.05 ERA and a 34.6 strikeout percentage across 92 innings. His ability to limit hits was notable, as opponents hit just .166 against him.

Born from a trade involving Isaac Paredes, Johnson’s unique delivery and pitch repertoire had sparked discussions about his long-term potential, even leading to some critiques regarding his lack of a third pitch. However, the Rays pitching lab continues to work on his development, hopeful that he can transition into a starter.

Throughout the season, Johnson compiled a 2.61 ERA and impressive statistics, indicating a strong ability to strike batters out while maintaining a low walk rate.

Looking ahead to 2026, Johnson is expected to secure a spot in the Durham Bulls‘ rotation, inching closer to reaching the big leagues. His impressive performance this past year, along with the Rays’ focus on building a strong farm system, suggests Johnson’s future may continue to rise.

As the organization reflects on the trades made during the offseason, fans have high hopes for Johnson, watching closely to see if he remains a key contributor to the Rays’ pitching staff.