Sports
Red Wings Host Maple Leafs in Sunday NHL Clash
DETROIT, MI — The Detroit Red Wings (22-14-3) are set to take on the Toronto Maple Leafs (17-15-5) at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET. The Red Wings currently sit in first place in the Atlantic Division, while the Maple Leafs are positioned ninth in the Eastern Conference wildcard race.
Fans can catch the matchup on FanDuel Sports Network and 97.1 FM. The odds favor Toronto (+1.5, -205) while Detroit is at (-1.5, +170).
Andrew Copp has been a key player for the Red Wings, scoring 10 points in his last 10 games. However, Marco Kasper has struggled, going 27 games without a goal, with just two assists during that stretch.
Toronto’s William Nylander will miss his fifth game of the season due to an undisclosed injury. Head Coach Craig Berube confirmed Nylander’s absence after he sustained the injury in the second period of a recent game against the Ottawa Senators. Easton Cowan is expected to step in for Nylander.
In their previous encounters this season, the Red Wings swept the Maple Leafs in a home-and-home series. The last time Detroit won three straight against Toronto in a single season was during the 1995-96 campaign.
The Red Wings are looking to rebound from a loss to the Carolina Hurricanes, where they fell 5-2 despite goals from Andrew Copp and Michael Rasmussen. The team has a strong record when scoring four or more goals, sitting at 15-0-2 this season.
In contrast, the Maple Leafs, following a 6-5 victory over the Senators, look to maintain momentum as they face a tough opponent. Despite their offensive talent, Toronto ranks 30th on the power play, converting just 14.7% of their opportunities.
Injury reports show Patrick Kane is day-to-day for the Red Wings, while the Maple Leafs also deal with injuries to Anthony Stolarz, Brandon Carlo, and Dakota Mermis. Coach Berube acknowledged the need for improvement following their win against Ottawa, emphasizing the mistakes they made during the third period.
As the two teams prepare to meet, the Red Wings will aim to remain atop the Atlantic Division, while the Maple Leafs seek crucial points in their playoff pursuit.
