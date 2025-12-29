Penguins Face Blackhawks in Key NHL Matchup Tonight

CHICAGO, IL — The Pittsburgh Penguins (15-12-9) and Chicago Blackhawks (14-17-6) clash tonight at 7 p.m. ET at United Center. This match is their first of two meetings this season.

Both teams are coming off tough months of December. The Penguins have won one game in their last ten, whereas the Blackhawks ended a six-game losing streak with a win over the Dallas Stars on Saturday.

The Blackhawks’ recent game saw Tyler Bertuzzi score twice, leading the team to a 4-3 victory in a shootout. Goalie Arvid Soderblom helped secure the win with 28 saves.

Despite the win, Chicago remains near the bottom of the NHL standings with just 34 points. Only the Vancouver Canucks have fewer points in the league.

The Penguins are looking to bounce back after losing 6-3 to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Their offense has struggled, scoring only three goals in their last game. Coach Dan Muse is hoping for a turnaround as they aim to improve their current position in the Eastern Conference.

Both teams are missing key players. For the Penguins, Evgeni Malkin is out due to an upper-body injury, while Connor Bedard remains sidelined for the Blackhawks with a shoulder injury.

Tonight’s match promises to be competitive, with both teams eager to secure crucial points in the race for the playoffs. The puck drops at 6:00 p.m. CT.