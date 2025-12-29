Wizards Overcome 20-Point Deficit to Beat Grizzlies 130-122

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — CJ McCollum and Kyshawn George each scored 28 points to lead the Washington Wizards in a thrilling second-half comeback against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night. The Wizards erased a 20-point deficit, ultimately defeating Memphis 130-122.

Alex Sarr contributed 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Washington, helping the team snap a seven-game losing streak in Memphis. The Wizards haven’t won there since January 5, 2018. Marvin Bagley added 16 points, while McCollum shot 4 of 5 from beyond the arc in the second half.

Santi Aldama shined for Memphis, leading his team with a career-high 37 points and 10 rebounds. Jaren Jackson Jr. added 22 points, and Cam Spencer chipped in 19. The game was tied at 115 with just 4:31 left on the clock when Sarr hit a crucial 3-pointer, giving the Wizards a 121-119 lead with 2:16 remaining.

Despite various injuries limiting Memphis to just nine available players, the Grizzlies had a strong start with a 68-53 halftime lead. Brandon Clarke exited in the first quarter with right calf soreness, and both Jackson and Jock Landale faced fouls issues later in the game.

The Wizards surged in the second half, outscoring the Grizzlies 42-27 in the third quarter. McCollum’s layup just before the end of the third quarter tied the game at 95, setting the stage for an impressive comeback.

Washington next hosts the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, while Memphis is set to visit the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday.