Sports
Scottie Barnes Questionable Due to Illness Ahead of Wizards Game
Washington, D.C. — Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes is listed as questionable for Friday’s game against the Washington Wizards due to illness, according to Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca. This late addition to the injury report comes after Barnes woke up feeling unwell.
In his last game, Barnes scored 27 points, shooting 10-for-14 from the field, along with eight rebounds and four assists. If Barnes cannot play, the Raptors, already shorthanded, are expected to use a committee approach to fill in for him.
Despite not feeling 100 percent, Sportsnet’s Zulfi Sheikh reported that Barnes is still active for the game in Washington. His presence is a significant advantage for the Raptors, who will also have rookie forward Collin Murray-Boyles available.
HoopsHype noted earlier this month that while some may view Barnes as having plateaued, this season has actually been his best yet. He is achieving career-highs in various advanced metrics and ranks among the top players in the league defensively.
“Barnes has been tremendous on defense and is a crucial player for us,” a Raptors spokesperson remarked. “We rely heavily on his talents.”
The Raptors, however, will be without RJ Barrett (knee sprain), Jakob Poeltl (lower back stiffness), Alijah Martin, and Chucky Hepburn for the game. The Wizards are also dealing with injuries, including Corey Kispert (hamstring tightness) and Cam Whitmore (shoulder injury).
The game is set to tip off at 7 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena, with streaming available on TSN Sports and NBA League Pass.
