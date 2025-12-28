Celtics Face Trail Blazers in Sunday Showdown in Portland

PORTLAND, Oregon — The Boston Celtics (19-11) will head to the West Coast to take on the struggling Portland Trail Blazers (12-19) this Sunday, December 28. The game is set to tip off at 6 p.m. ET at the Moda Center.

The Celtics are coming off a strong victory against the Indiana Pacers, winning 140-122 on Friday while covering a 5-point spread. Jaylen Brown led Boston with 30 points, contributing to a four-game win streak for the Celtics. They have performed particularly well on defense, holding opponents under 100 points in two of those recent games.

In contrast, the Trail Blazers dropped their last game against the LA Clippers, losing 119-103, and failed to cover the spread as a 3-point favorite. Portland has struggled recently, losing three consecutive games and failing to score over 110 points in any of them.

The Celtics enter this matchup as 7-point favorites and aim to continue their winning momentum. Despite missing star player Jayson Tatum, Brown has stepped up, averaging 29.4 points per game this season. His scoring has been crucial to Boston’s success, and he is expected to be a key player against the Trail Blazers.

The total points for Sunday’s game is set at 231.5, with Boston having one of the best offensive ratings in the league while Portland currently ranks lower defensively. The Celtics have covered the spread in 7 of their last 10 games, while the Trail Blazers are just 3-5-2 against the spread.

Experts predict Boston will dominate the game, considering their strong track record against Portland. Historical data shows that Boston has a solid 7-2-1 record against the spread in their last ten matchups against the Blazers.

With both teams needing this matchup, fans can expect an exciting game on Sunday night in Portland.