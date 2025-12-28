NFL MVP Race Tightens as Stafford and Maye Go Head-to-Head

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — The race for the NFL MVP award is heating up as two quarterbacks, Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams and Drake Maye of the New England Patriots, emerge as the front-runners. With only two weeks left in the regular season, both players are performing excellently and vying for the coveted honor.

Matthew Stafford currently leads the league in passing yards at 4,179 and in touchdowns with 40, while boasting a low interception count of five. As of now, he holds strong odds of -360 to win the MVP award, a significant jump from +3500 at the start of the season.

Stafford’s recent performance, including a remarkable 457-yard game against the Seattle Seahawks, has solidified his spot as a favorite for the award. Despite his team’s loss in Week 16, he showcased his skills as the Rams continue to push for the NFC West title.

Meanwhile, Drake Maye has burst onto the scene with impressive numbers of nearly 4,000 passing yards and a total of 25 touchdowns. His performance in a come-from-behind victory against the Baltimore Ravens secured him a potential MVP spot, bringing his odds to +300. Bookmakers are concerned that Maye’s rising popularity may threaten Stafford’s chances.

BetMGM‘s sportsbook director Johnny Avello commented on the competition, stating, ‘We couldn’t stop the Maye train, we just couldn’t.’ He mentioned that the betting community has been heavily supporting Maye and the Patriots throughout the season.

As the MVP race continues, key matchups remain crucial for both quarterbacks. The Rams will face the Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals, while the Patriots will take on the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins. The outcomes of these games could significantly impact the MVP voting as voters look closely at team success and individual statistics.

Other contenders in the MVP race include Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills, who is currently priced at +2500 odds, and Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars at +3000. However, the spotlight is firmly on the duel between Stafford and Maye as they both seek to make their final case in the closing weeks of the season.

With the playoffs in sight, the performances of both quarterbacks could ultimately determine the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award for the 2025 season.