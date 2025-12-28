Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reunite for Holiday Shopping in Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA — Exes Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunited on Sunday for holiday shopping and lunch with Affleck’s son, Samuel, at Brentwood Country Mart. The trio was spotted arriving at Farmshop in Brentwood, where they enjoyed a meal together.

Lopez, 56, arrived separately from Affleck, 53, and his 13-year-old son. Photos revealed Lopez dressed in a stylish brown-and-white polka dot halter dress complemented by a cream sweater and cowboy boots. Her hair was styled in a loose ponytail with highlighted honey brown locks framing her face.

Affleck chose a more casual outfit, wearing khaki pants and a cream linen button-down shirt topped with a matching blazer. His son Samuel was dressed in a gray T-shirt, cream sweatpants, and white sneakers.

This outing comes just over a week after the three attended a school play featuring Lopez’s daughter, Emme, and Affleck’s daughter, Seraphina. A source shared, “They met up and went shopping together. Jen and Ben seemed fine. The focus was mostly on Sam.”

While Lopez did not interact with Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, during the previous outing, she maintained a friendly conversation with Samuel. Affleck and Lopez, who were married briefly in 2022 before their recent divorce, continue to prioritize their co-parenting relationship.

Affleck has three children with Garner, while Lopez has twins with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony. The blended families reportedly have a close relationship, ensuring the kids see each other frequently.

As the holiday season approaches, insiders suggest that the former couple is committed to keeping things amicable for the sake of their children, often spending time together as a family.

“It makes everyone happy,” noted a source close to the situation, emphasizing Ben’s presence in their lives during holidays.